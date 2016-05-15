Suresh Raina becomes father of a girl, names her Gracia

The 29-year-old Gujarat Lions skipper became a first time father after his daughter, who has been named Gracia, was born here at 2 pm local time.
Raina flew out to the Netherlands on May 10 to be with his pregnant wife, missing an IPL match in nine years.
He missed the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
Raina had tied the nuptial knot with Priyanka last year in April.
Welcome my beautiful daughter. #GraciaRaina????????????????. Long wait but totally worth it. #ProudFather.She is getting dressed up for her photoshoot
— Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) May 15, 2016
First Published: 15 May 2016 02:20 PM