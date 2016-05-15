 Suresh Raina becomes father of a girl, names her Gracia
By: || Updated: 15 May 2016 04:48 PM
Amsterdam: India cricketer Suresh Raina on Sunday became a father after his wife Priyanka Chaudhary gave birth to a baby girl at a private hospital here.

The 29-year-old Gujarat Lions skipper became a first time father after his daughter, who has been named Gracia, was born here at 2 pm local time.

Raina flew out to the Netherlands on May 10 to be with his pregnant wife, missing an IPL match in nine years.

He missed the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Raina had tied the nuptial knot with Priyanka last year in April.

 






 

