'Superman' Root eyes maiden IPL contract

New Delhi: IPL 2018 auctions are due later this month and England’s best Test batsman is looking forward to feature in this year’s extravaganza.

England Test captain Joe Root might be eying an IPL contract this year. Although Root has not made himself available for IPL yet, but if speculations are to be believed he looks keen to feature in the cash rich league.

The recent inclusion of Root in T20 series against Australia and New Zealand also hints that the stylish batsman is eager to compete and do well in the shortest version of the game. Going against the advice of coach Trevor Bayliss, England batsman has opted to play in the upcoming T20 Tri-series which starts from February 3. Root turned down the option to take a break and is focused on building his repute as a handy T20 player.

Bayliss has been critical of Root’s decision and wants him to take time off and re-strategise his thoughts ahead of the busy 2018 international schedule

“We had that discussion a few days ago, I suggested to him that he shouldn’t play, that he should have a break. He feels that whenever he’s had a break in the last couple of years, it’s always been a T20 series. He wants to play in 50-over World Cups and T20 World Cups. He thinks if he keeps missing all the T20 cricket he’s just going to fall behind and not be up to speed when those come along. It’s just a Catch-22 situation. There are difficult decisions to make. You’re damned if you do, damned if you don’t,” Bayliss told SkySports.

England players like Ben Stokes, Tymal Mills and Jason Roy made their debut last year where Stokes was the highest bid player in IPL history.

Root has not featured in IPL till date. If Root chooses to play, he for sure will receive big bids in an IPL auction.