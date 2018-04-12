Sunrisers to bowl; Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar sit out due to injuries

Staying true to the trend of the tournament, Kane Williamson invited Mumbai Indians to bat after winning the toss in match 7 of the eleventh edition of IPL at Hyderabad.

A last moment back injury has ruled out Bhuvneshwar Kumar of the crucial ecounter,paving way for young Punjab swing bowler Sandeep Sharma.

“Unfortunately Bhuvi misses out, he has a sore back, so Sandeep Sharma comes in making his debut for the franchise, so that's exciting for him,” said Williamson.

Mumbai on the other hand have made two changes, with Hardik Pandya’s being a forced one. Left-arm fast bowler Pradeep Sangwan will take his place in the side and the all-rounder’s slot will go to Australia’s Ben Cutting, who replaces Kiwi seamer Mitchell Mclenaghan.

.@SunRisers Captain Kane Williamson wins the toss and elects to bowl first in their second home game against #MI#SRHvMI #VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/1cL1UcIQTg — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 12, 2018

“We need to focus on the positives and we won't look too much into that. We were outclassed by Bravo the other day, but we aren't disheartened by that. We need to look at the bigger things, that's what has helped us get success in the past, said Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma

Mumbai Indians (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma(c), Evin Lewis, Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Pradeep Sangwan, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Ben Cutting, Mayank Markande, Mustafizur Rahman, Jasprit Bumrah

Sunrisers Hyderabad (Playing XI): Wriddhiman Saha(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Kane Williamson(c), Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Yusuf Pathan, Shakib Al Hasan, Rashid Khan, Billy Stanlake, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma