Sunrisers sign Alex Hales as Warner's replacement

Sunrisers Hyderabad have signed England batsman Alex Hales as replacement for disgraced Australian batsman David Warner for the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League.

David Warner, who was expected to lead the 2016 IPL champions the in the upcoming season, was barred from the tournament following CA’s 12-month ban on the player for his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal.

Hales is considered as a T20 specialist and has good track record in the format. The 29-year-old has played 52 T20 internationals for England.

This will be his second stint in the Indian Premier League, having played for three time IPL champions – Mumbai Indians in the past.

Earlier, on Thursday, Sunrisers had appointed Kane Williamson as their skipper for the 11th edition.

The Hyserdabad based franchise will play Rajasthan Royals in the opener on April 9.