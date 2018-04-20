Storm threat over KKR-KXIP match in Kolkata

Table-toppers Kolkata Knight Riders and a transformed Kings XI Punjab cross swords in an Indian Premier League contest in which two big-hitting Jamaicans -- Andre Russell and Chris Gayle -- will be up against each other on Saturday.

But the much awaited Gayle-Russell face-off could hit a massive roadblock as thunderstorms in various parts of West Bengal have cast serious doubts over the all-important IPL fixture.

The Met department has predicted thunderstorms accompanied by squall in various parts of West Bengal including Kolkata, the venue of the match.

Luckily, there was no rain on the eve of the match and the Knights went about their taining in usula fashion but there was a massive storm in the city on Tuesday with wind speeds touching 98 Km/h causing 14 deaths.

The only positive is the 4 pm start, which may just allow a full 20 over game. The thunders showers generally lash out after 7 pm in the evening and KKR would hope Saturday is no different; otherwise, there is a high chance the match may end up in a no result, which will hurt the hosts more as they have already lost two matches in the league.

Knight Riders are at the top of the table with three wins but they have also played the most number of matches (five). Kings XI, on the other hand are coming off a brilliant win against the mighty Sunrisers, courtesy a Gayle storm.