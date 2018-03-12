Stokes to miss first Test against India

New Delhi: Troubled England all-rounder Ben Stokes is all set to miss the opening India-England Test match at Lord’s after Bristol Crown Court on Monday set a date of August 6 for the trial. The court proceeding which is expected to last between five and seven days will coincide with the first encounter of the Test series scheduled to begin from 9th August.

The 26-year-old Durham all-rounder who is currently in New Zealand with the national team attended the court proceedings on Monday via video-link. During a 15-minute hearing at Bristol Crown Court, in the southwest of England, Stokes denied the charges of affray and pleaded not guilty. Post the hearing, judge ordered Stokes and two others to be present in the proceeding scheduled for August 6.

"You must be here without fail for that trial. You will remain on bail as before,” Judge Peter Blair of Bristol Crown Court told Stokes.

Stokes along with two others Ryan Ali, 28, and Ryan Hale, 26 was accused of fighting outside a Bristol nightclub on 25th September which allegedly left a man with a broken eye socket.

Post the incident Stokes was forced out of the Ashes tour which his side lost 4-0.

Stokes recently reunited with the national side in the ODI series against New Zealand after he pleaded not guilty at Bristol Magistrates Court last month.

Stokes featured in all five of England's one-day internationals in New Zealand, with the tourists winning the series 3-2.

England now have a two-Test series against New Zealand, which starts on March 22.

Stokes is due to play in the Indian Premier League after being sold for USD 1.9 million to the Rajasthan Royals.