Stokes sold to Rajasthan Royals for whopping 12.50 crores

New Delhi: Rajasthan Royals grabbed England all-rounder Ben Stokes for whopping 12.5 crores. The England all-rounder was one of the most sought-after players in the IPL auction and Rajasthan have spent majority of their purse the grab the 25-year-old
Ben Stokes, who is away from action since October 2017 due to a charge of affray in Bristol, is seen as the hottest prospect. Stokes has scored more than 1600 runs and clinched 46 wickets in T20 internationals.
Stoke was a part of Rising Pune Super Giant in the 10th edition but was added back in the pool after the franchise was declared dysfunctional
