Stokes in England's squad for NZ ODI series

New Delhi: Ben Stokes, on Thursday, was included in 15-member squad for the ODI series against hosts New Zealand “subjects to any court obligations”

Stokes is out of action since September after being suspended by the England and Wales Cricket Board following his involvement in a brawl outside a nightclub in Bristol which left a man with a fractured eye socket.

The Durham all-rounder has since then missed ODI against Windies and England’s entire Ashes tour.

However, English legal authorities then announced that Stokes was due to appear in a magistrates court on February 13 after he was charged with affray.

That date clashes with what England had hoped would be Stokes's planned international comeback in a Twenty20 with New Zealand.

England remain optimistic that Stokes will be available for all of a five-match ODI series that starts on February 25 but the complexities of the legal system mean they cannot be certain.

England squad for New Zealand ODIs:

Eoin Morgan (C) , Moeen Ali , Jonny Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy , Ben Stokes, David Willey, Chris Woakes