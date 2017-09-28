 Stokes, Hales suspended by England after Bristol incident
New Delhi: England all-rounder Ben Stokes inclusion for the upcoming Ashes is under serious doubt after England and Wales cricket board declared him and Alex Hales suspended until further notice.

The suspension comes after a video was published by ‘The Sun’ and he was seen punching two men in Bristol on Monday morning.

"Ben Stokes and Alex Hales will not be considered for selection for England international matches until further notice," the ECB said.

“Each remains on full pay pending further investigation into an incident in Bristol in the early hours of Monday 25 September.

“These decisions, fully supported by ECB Chairman Colin graves, were made following the release of footage viewed by ECB for the first time on Wednesday night.”

Stokes was earlier selected in the 16-member squad to tour Australia for Ashes but recent development in the matter has put in his inclusion under scrutiny.

The26-year-old was also dropped from the fourth ODI against Windies, which saw England emerge victorious on rain shortened day.

