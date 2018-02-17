Stokes arrives in New Zealand, train with teammates

New Delhi: Troubled England all-rounder Ben Stokes finally reunited with his national side shortly after landing in Auckland on Friday. The 26-year-old touched down in Auckland at 3.20pm local time and was greeted at the airport by team-mates David Willey and Liam Plunkett along with bunch of local and international media.

Though, T20 Captain Eoin Morgan on Friday confirmed that controversial Stokes won't feature in Sunday's tri-series match against the Black Caps but the all-rounder early on Saturday was seen training with teammates ahead of his international return.

Ben Stokes back training with England in Hamilton today. Some one-on-one fielding drills early pic.twitter.com/LSGbghIiba — Aaron Goile (@Goiley) February 16, 2018

The flamboyant Stokes was recently cleared to return to international duty despite being charged with affray last month. On Tuesday, Stokes appeared at Bristol Magistrates' Court pleading not guilty to the charges.

Stokes has been out of international cricket since late September after he got into a fight in a Bristol pub that left a man in hospital with facial injuries.

Stokes has been out of the England team for over five months. Stokes was initially included in the squad for a comeback during the ongoing T20 tri-series but his court appearance this week delayed the return.

Finally back with his team, the all-rounder could make a return to international cricket as early as the second ODI against New Zealand, in Mount Maunganui on February 28.