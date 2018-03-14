Steyn ruled out of third Test, return delayed until March end

The South African selectors face a daunting task of naming the playing XI for the third Test match at New Lands against Australia which begins on Thursday.

Following Rabada’s two-match suspension, the team management was hoping for Dale Steyn to be declared fit to fill the void left by the world No.1 Test bowler. However, Steyn has failed to recover on time and will miss the crucial encounter.

Steyn, who is just three wickets away from becoming South Africa’s leading Test wicket-taker, will now be considered for the fourth Test match, scheduled on March 30 in Johannesburg.

Morne Morkel is likely to be drafted back in the final XI, having missed the spot in the second Test match to Lungi Ngidi.

South Africa will be high on confidence after fighting their way back with series-levelling victory (1-1). Both the teams have won one match each with games still to be played.