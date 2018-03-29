Steve Smith breaks down, says ball-tampering scandal ‘failure of leadership’

“I don't blame anyone. I'm the captain of the Australian team. It's on my watch and I take responsibility for what happened last Saturday.”I take full responsibility ... There was a failure of leadership, of my leadership. I'll do everything I can to make up for my mistake and the damage it's caused,” he added.“Cricket is the greatest sport in the world. It's been my life and I hope it can be again. I'm sorry and I'm absolutely devastated.”The 28-year-old broke down repeatedly during the press conference, in particular, talking about the effects that he actions on the field have had on his parents.It hurts ... I’m deeply sorry. I love the game of cricket. I love entertaining young kids ... I just want to say sorry for the pain I’ve brought to Australia, to the fans and the public.”Earlier, on Wednesday, Smith was slapped with a 12-month ban by Cricket Australia and he will not be considered for a leadership role for next 2 years.His deputy during the scandal – David Warner also faces the similar ban while Cameron Bancroft has been handed a nine-month suspension.The scandal broke out when Bancroft was caught ob Cameron trying to alter the condition of the ball, using ‘sandpaper’ to gain an undue advantage on the third day of the third Test match.