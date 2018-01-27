Start of fourth day's play delayed due to wet ground conditions

New Delhi: The start of the fourth day's play in the third and final cricket Test between India and South Africa has been delayed by half an hour because of wet ground conditions due to overnight rain.

The onfield umpire Ian Gould and Aleem Dar are now scheduled to inspect the pitch at 10.30 am local time to take a call on the resumption of play

South Africa are 17/1 while chasing 241 runs.

Earlier on Day 3, Play was halted late in the final session owing to dangerous playing conditions as Dean Elgar was hit twice in one over by Jasprit Bumrah.

Players were taken off after a rising delivery from Mohammed Shami rattled Elgar's helmet even as India wanted to continue with the game.

There were a lot of deliberations later after play got over with the match officials leaving the ground around 7 pm local time. It was reported that they had submitted their report to the ICC.

An hour later, confirmation came that the Test would continue as scheduled.