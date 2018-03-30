Starc ruled out of IPL 2018

Kolkata Knight Riders dealt with a major blow as Australian speed machine Mitchell Starc has been ruled out due to ‘Tibial bone stress in his right leg’.

The speedster will miss the fourth and final Test match against South Africa in Johannesburg which begins on Friday and he is also set to miss the entire 11th edition of the Indian Premier League.

The 28-year-old will travel back to Australia from South Africa after the conclusion of the Test match for further assessment of his injury.

Kolkata Knight Riders had spent whopping 9.4 crores for his services in the IPL players auction.

