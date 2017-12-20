 Starc in doubt for Boxing Day Test
Scans on Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc's right heel show only bruising, but the leading wicket-taker in the Ashes remains in doubt for the fourth test against England.

Melbourne: Scans on Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc's right heel show only bruising, but the leading wicket-taker in the Ashes remains in doubt for the fourth test against England.

Cricket Australia said today that lefthander Starc, who sustained the injury on the fourth day of the Perth test where Australia regained the Ashes, would travel with the squad to Melbourne.

It also said Starc, who has taken 19 wickets in the series at an average of 21.05, would be re-assessed before the start of the match at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Dec. 26.

Australia, who have won the first three matches of the five-match series, have placed bowler Jackson Bird on standby in its 13-man squad and did not release him to play Twenty20 cricket for the Sydney Sixers.

