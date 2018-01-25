Sri Lanka rout Bangladesh; enter tri-series final

New Delhi: Sri Lankan bowlers tore into Bangladesh’s batting line-up as they handed Tigers a 10-wicket defeat in Dhaka on Thursday. With this victory, the island nation also cruised to the finals of the Tri-nation tournament.

After winning the toss, Captain Mashrafe Mortaza opted to bat first but the decision went horribly wrong. The batting line-up collapsed like a pack of cards. Suranga Lakmal (3 for 21) led Sri Lankan attack from the front. Dushmantha Chameera, Thisara Perera and Lakshan Sandakan too impressed with their bowling performance and grabbed 2 wickets each. The hosts never looked settled as only two batsmen in the line-up were able to cross the double-digit mark. Eventually, the team got bundled out for 82 in 24 overs.

Openers Upul Tharanga (39) and Danushka Gunathilaka (35) sped to the target in just 11.5 overs to seal the win for the Islanders.

"This is what we're capable of," said Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal as he celebrated the emphatic 10-wicket win.

Bangladesh skipper Mortaza admitted his side had suffered a wake-up call. "Good thing that our middle order has been exposed, hopefully, they'll find out their mistakes and deliver in the final."

Suranga Lakmal was awarded Man of the Match award for his brilliant opening spell.

The win left Zimbabwe at third place in the series.

The final between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be held on Saturday at Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur.