 Sri Lanka opt to bowl; Sundar makes India debut
With an aim to seal the series, visiting Captain Thisara Perera won the toss and invited the Indian team to bat first at the Punjab Cricket Association stadium in Mohali on Wednesday.

By: || Updated: 13 Dec 2017 11:15 AM
New Delhi: With an aim to seal the series, visiting Captain Thisara Perera won the toss and invited the Indian team to bat first at the Punjab Cricket Association stadium in Mohali on Wednesday.

After suffering a humiliating defeat to the visitors in Dharamsala, it will be a do-or-die encounter for the Indian team and win will keep their hopes alive of clinching the three-match ODI series

The hosts have included young and sensational all-rounder Washington Sundar and he set to replace chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav in the playing XI.

While, the Thisara Pererar led side has opted to go with same squad that emerged victorious in the opening encounter in Dharamsala.

IND XI: RG Sharma, S Dhawan, S Iyer, D Karthik, M Pandey, MS Dhoni, H Pandya, B Kumar, W Sundar, J Bumrah, Y Chahal

SL XI: Danushka Gunathilaka, Upul Tharanga, Lahiru Thirimanne, Angelo Mathews, Niroshan Dickwella (W), Asela Gunaratne, Thisara Perera (C), Sachith Pathirana, Suranga Lakmal, Akila Dananjaya, Nuwan Pradeep

