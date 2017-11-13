This Sri Lankan spinner has a deadlier action than Paul Adams

With an action that resembles former South Africa chinaman spinner Paul Adams, Koththigoda has already started to make waves in cricket. The leg-spinner, who twists his body and has a release point from the back of his head, picked up one wicket in Sri Lanka’s win over Afghanistan in the Youth Asia Cup."He has a very unusual action. It's like that of Paul Adams. The action wasn't coached or anything, it came naturally to him. Initially, he was struggling with the length as he couldn't see the pitch, but he has improved tremendously," Dhammika Sudarshana, coach of Koththigoda told Cricbuzz."Since his action is unique, the batsmen get confused. He is an excellent fielder and a decent batsman. He has got a very bright future ahead of him," Sudarshana added.India also has its very own Paul Adams in chinaman spinner Shivil Kaushik, who represented Gujarat Lions in IPL. But Koththigoda is the first leg spinner to make headlines with his bowling action.Though he is yet to translate his deceptive actions into wickets but he has enough in him to raise the eyebrows of the opposition batsmen whenever he comes on to bowl.