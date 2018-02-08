Sri Lanka bounce back with the ball after poor batting display

Hosts Bangladesh were in a spot of bother after they were reduced to 56 for 4 at stumps on Day 1 of the second Test against Sri Lanka at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka.

In the final session of Day 1, the visitors bounced back as medium pacer Suranga Lakmal struck for Sri Lanka, dismissing opener Tamim Iqbal in the first over. After an unfortunate run-out of Mominul Haque(0), Mushfiqur Rahim(1) and opener Imrul Kayes(19) too quickly went back to the pavilion leaving Bangladesh in trouble.

The opening day of the second Test belonged to the bowlers as fourteen wickets fell throughout the day.

Earlier, after winning the toss Sri Lankan captain Dinesh Chandimal opted to bat first. The visitors, who displayed great batting skills in the first Test got off to a bad start. Veteran Bangladesh spinner Abdur Razzak claimed four wickets on his return to rattle Sri Lanka's top order. The visitors were in trouble at 105 for four at lunch.

Opener Kusal Mendis(68) somewhat led the fight back but wickets kept tumbling at the other end even after lunch. Eventually, the Sri Lankan team got bundled out on a paltry score of 222.

Razzak, who played last of his previous 12 Tests in 2014, struck in his third over when he dragged opener Dimuth Karunaratne, on three, out of his crease for a stumping by wicketkeeper Liton Das.

Taijul Islam too impressed with the ball from the other end. The orthodox bowler dismissed four Sri Lankan batsmen crushing the middle order of the visitors.

After poor batting display the island nation bounced back with the ball. Medium pacer Suranga Lakmal and spinner Dilruwan Perera created pressure which eventually led to the dismissal of four Bangladeshi batsmen before stumps.

The 1st Test at Chittagong between the two teams ended in a draw.

Brief Scores: Bangladesh 56 for 4 (Liton 24*, Lakmal 2-15) trail Sri Lanka222 (Mendis 68, Roshen 56, Razzak 4-63, Taijul 4-83) by 166 runs