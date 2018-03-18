Spoke with Sourav Ganguly before taking the feud in public: Hasin Jahan

New Delhi: Refuting all the claims made by cricketer Mohammed Shami on financial mishandling and trying to break the family apart, Jahan on Saturday termed Shami a man with criminal mentality. Jahan asserted that her husband was telling lies and cooking up new stories every day to conceal the actual facts.

In the explosive media interaction late in the evening, Jahan revealed that that she has submitted all the proofs with minute details to the police. Jahan also said that she was hopeful that post investigation truth will come to the fore and all the wrongdoings of her husband with be out in the open.

Jahan when asked about whether she contacted Sourav Ganguly over the matter, wife of disgraced cricketer revealed that she spoke to the CAB President before taking up the feud in the public domain.

“I called Sourav sir before I posted the issue on facebook. I told him that I am in such kind of trouble and Shami has been treating me in a very wrong way. He is asking for a divorce. Sourav sir said that he will give me a call next week. Till today, I am waiting for him to call. He hasn’t contacted me since then. I think he refrained thinking that the matter was a domestic issue,” Hasin said.

There were reports in circulation that a four-member BCCI team was in Kolkata to investigate the allegations of Shami’s involvement in match-fixing, Jahan said that she was called up to the police station for questioning but was unaware about the presence of any BCCI official in the team.

"I don’t know about any BCCI team. I was called at Lal bazaar Chowk Police station. My father was also there with me. A team questioned me at the police station. I have no idea if any BCCI official was there with the team," Jahan added.

Showing satisfaction with the progress in the investigation, Jahan said that the Lal bazaar police has been helping her in every possible way and has been supportive throughout. She also claimed that truth will come out in the open soon.