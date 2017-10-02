South Africa rips through Bangladesh to win 1st Test

Spinner Keshav Maharaj and quick bowler Kagiso Rabada took three wickets each on the final morning, and South Africa didn't miss injured pace bowler Morne Morkel.Bangladesh, facing an imposing target of 424 to win the game, was bowled out for its joint fifth-lowest total in tests and its lowest in the fourth innings.South Africa took a 1-0 lead in the two-test series and continues its record of having never lost a test against Bangladesh. The Proteas also delivered a strong victory to start a home season when it will face bigger challenges against India and Australia. It was the first game in charge for coach Ottis Gibson."First outing of the season, very very happy," South Africa captain Faf du Plessis said. "We expected it to be a little bit tougher with the wicket being very good still."No. 2-ranked South Africa was dominant in the game at Senwes Park from the beginning, when Bangladesh won the toss and surprisingly asked South Africa to bat first on a good pitch.South Africa took advantage, racked up 496-3 declared in its first innings with 199 from Dean Elgar and 137 from Hashim Amla, and was always in control after that."We didn't think the wicket would be flat like that. But still I thought our bowlers in the first innings let us down," Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur Rahim said. "In the second innings we didn't show our character, show our fight, so that's very disappointing for me."The end came quickly on the fifth morning after Bangladesh went to stumps on Day 4 on 49-3, with two wickets in the first over of their second innings from Morkel.Without Morkel, who sustained a side strain at the end of the fourth day, Rabada bowled with pace and menace to take the first three wickets of Day 5 and send South Africa charging to victory. Rabada finished with 3-33. Maharaj collected 4-25 and wrapped up the tail.Mushfiqur went caught at slip by Amla off Rabada two overs into the day and without adding to his overnight score of 16 to start the collapse. Bangladesh also had a needless run out when Shafiul Islam was caught short by Rabada trying to take a third run.The second test in Bloemfontein starts on Friday.