 South Africa fined for slow over-rate in 4th ODI
By: || Updated: 11 Feb 2018 04:00 PM
Johannesburg: South Africa on Sunday were fined for maintaining a slow over-rate in the fourth One-Day International against India at Wanderers, which they won by five wickets to keep the six-match series alive.

ICC match referee Andy Pycroft imposed the fine after Aiden Markram's side was ruled to be one over short of their target in yesterday's match, when time allowances were taken into consideration.

In accordance with Article 2.5.1 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Players Support Personnel, which relates to minor over-rate offences, players were fined 10 per cent of their match fees for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time, with the captain fined double that amount.

As such, Markram has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee, while the South African players have received 10 per cent fines.

If South Africa commit another minor over-rate breach in an ODI within 12 months of this offence with Markram as captain, it will be deemed a second offence by Markram and he will face a suspension.

Markram pleaded guilty to the offence after the end of the match and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

The charge was levelled by on-field umpires Aleem Dar and Bongani Jele, third umpire Ian Gould, and fourth umpire Shaun George.

