Sourav Ganguly questions MS Dhoni's future as Indian captain

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly. (AFP file photo)

Former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly has raised questions over MS Dhoni’s future as captain of Indian cricket team in the limited overs format.In a recent interview to India Today, Ganguly suggested that Dhoni might not have much time left as India’s captain and asked the selectors to think about the future.Dhoni has been under pressure to retire for some time now and as Rising Pune Supergiants continue to struggle in the IPL, the voices have got louder. People are suggesting that his days are over and Ganguly’s statement is certainly going to lend a lot of weight against Dhoni."My point is that selectors need to think three years down the line or four years down the line, when the World Cup is going to happen: Do they see MS Dhoni as captain of India? Does he have the ability to see India into that World Cup in 2019? He has already given up Test cricket," Ganguly was quoted as saying by a News 18 report."Dhoni has been captain for nine years, which is a long period. Does he have it in him to go for another four years? Do the selectors think he has got in him to go another four years and be captain of a country for 13 years and take them to the 2019 World Cup? I am not so sure. That's the decision the selectors will have to take," he added.Ganguly, however, clarified that he is not hinting that Dhoni should retire since the Indian team needs him in the limited overs. “I am not saying he needs to quit cricket, I feel he should continue to play in the shorter formats of the game. India still need him in limited-overs cricket,” Sourav Ganguly said.Ganguly was full of praise for Virat Kohli, who was handed the Test captaincy last year, saying that the star batsman brings energy to the field.“Virat Kohli is getting better every time. He is probably the best in the world in terms of consistency. His mental energy, tenacity is unreal. His attitude on the field is superb. His record as Test captain has been good,” he said.“Decision on appointing Kohli as captain should go in terms of where MS goes from here. There’s no disregard to him, he’s been one of the greatest captains of the country,” he concluded.