Sony acquires media rights from England and Wales Cricket Board

New Delhi: Sony pictures Network India has signed a deal to telecast and stream online all the matches played in England for the next five years by acquiring the rights to broadcast overseas cricket in the Indian Subcontinent.

Sony previously held the rights to telecast the international matches played in Australia, South Africa, the UAE, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, and the West Indies. Their latest undertaking with the ECB comes ahead of India’s prolific tour in July, which encompasses five tests, three ODIs, and two T20s.

The Managing director and Chief Executive Officer Np Singh said, “The acquisition of media rights of ECB for a five-year term, effective now through 2022, provides for some exciting cricket viewership.” He also added “Cricket is a passion for most Indians and this term of ECB games includes three tours of the Indian cricket team which promises some thrilling cricket, the first of these coming close on the heels of the hugely exciting South Africa series.”

Before SPN acquired the deal, Star Sports held the broadcast rights for English cricket in India. The signing of this new deal has given Sony an upper-hand to broadcast 80 international matches, played by both men’s and women’s team from 2018-2022.

The ECB Chief Executive, Tom Harrison said, “Today's announcement means millions of cricket fans across the Indian subcontinent can follow their favourite team in action the next time they tour England - as well as enjoying access to iconic cricketing contests like next year's Ashes. It will also help further raise the global profile of the English game - giving both the England men's and women's teams valuable exposure in a part of the world where people are passionate about cricket and avid followers of the global game as well as their own national team.”

It is expected that Sony will be one of the contenders to acquire the rights of International Cricket played in India from the BCCI, that will be sold via an online auction on March 27.