Smith will be back in 2019: RR’s head of cricket

Disgraced Australian cricketer Steve Smith will join his IPL franchise Rajasthan Royals back in 2019 for the 12th edition of the tournament, according to RR’s head of cricket – Zubin Barucha.

The 29-year-old was axed from the 11th edition of the Indian Premier League, owing to his involvement in the ball-tampering scandal during the third Test match against South Africa in Cape Town.

Rajasthan Royals are currently busy finding a replacement for the former Aussie captain and have shifted their focus to South Africa with wicketkeeper-batsman Heinrich Klaasen topping their list.

In an interview with Cricbuzz, RR’s Head of Cricket – Zubin Barucha said, “ Smith will be back with us next year and we did not want to end up with two similar players. Our idea was to build the team keeping three years in mind. Even after Smith is back, Klaasen will be very useful for us."

Smith was slapped with a 12-month ban by the Cricket Australia and will not be considered for any leadership role for next two years in the Australian cricket.

Co-conspirators, David Warner faces similar ban while Cameron Bancroft, the player to tamper with the ball, has been slapped with a suspension of 9 months.

Rajasthan have named Ajinkya Rahane as Steve Smith successors and he leads the 2008 champions for the entire 11th edition.