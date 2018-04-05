Smith is no cheat, says Ganguly

Disgraced Australian cricketer Steve Smith received backing from former India captain Sourav Ganguly, who said whatever happened in the Cape Town Test was not cheating.

“I sympathise with Steve Smith, he is a fantastic player and hopefully he will come back and keep scoring runs for Australia. Because I don't think it's cheating, actually I don't believe it is cheating, an outspoken Ganguly said after launching a book titled ‘A Century is Not Enough'.”

Smith, along with David Warner was slapped with a 12-month ban while co-conspirator Cameron Bancroft has been suspended for a 9-month period by Cricket Australia (CA)

I just wish them (Smith, Warner and Bancroft) luck and hopefully, they come back and play well. It's not right to call it cheating, and I wish them luck and come back and (play) well, Ganguly later told reporters.

Cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar and India player Rohit Sharma were also present on the occasion.

Ganguly and Tendulkar narrated several anecdotes of their careers and also spoke on the famous incident of Ganguly removing his T-shirt after the Natwest Trophy triumph at the Lord's in 2002.