Smith accepts 12-month ban; Warner, Bancroft yet to decide

Smith, who cannot get his position back as the leader for 2 years, took seven days time to announce his decision of accepting the sanction by saying it was meant to send a strong signal.
"I would give anything to have this behind me and be back representing my country," Smith said on Twitter on Wednesday afternoon. "But I meant what I said about taking full responsibility as captain of the team. I won't be challenging the sanctions. They've been imposed by CA to send a strong message and I have accepted them."
The other two banned cricketers David Warner and Cameron Bancroft are yet announce their decisions but it is likely that they too would walk along Smith’s path. They have time till April 11.
Smith’s decision comes a day after Australian Cricketers' Association termed the ban imposed on them as "disproportionate" and wanted it to be reduced.
"Of the dozen or so matters of this type (ball-tampering), the most severe suspension to date has been a ban for two one-day internationals. The most expensive fine has been 100 percent of a match fee," Dyer had said.
"The informed conclusion is that as right as the motivation is, the proposed penalties are disproportionate relative to precedent. The grading and sanctions proposed were significantly higher than that applied by the ICC following the game," Dyer added.
Meanwhile, the British media has reported that Smith, who has also been banned to play domestic cricket but allowed to compete in grade cricket in his country, may turn up for an English County side when the season begins April 13.
