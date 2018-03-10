SL all-rounder Rambukwella arrested for assault and drunk driving

Sri Lanka all-rounder Ramith Rambukwella was arrested for assaulting two university students on Friday night.

Sri Lanka Police arrested Ramubkwella on Nawal Road in Colombo on charges of assault and drunk driving, reported ESPNCricinfo. He will be produced in the Aluthkade Magistrate court on Saturday.

This was not the first time when Rambukwella, who has played two T20Is for Sri Lanka - the last one being in 2016, was arrested. He was taken into custody 18 months ago following a car accident in September 2016.

The left-hander has a history of getting involved in unlawful activities. In 2013, while returning from the West Indies with the Sri Lankan A team, Rambukwella created a lot of trouble after trying to open the airfracft’s cabin door when it was flying at 35,000 feet.

The Sri Lankan Cricket Borad has made it clear, that if the charges against Rambukwella are proven then he will face dire consequences.