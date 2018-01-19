SL captain Mathews ruled out of Bangladesh ODI, doubtful for tri-series

Sri Lanka’s problems aplenty spiraled into a nightmare after their limited overs captain Angelo Mathews was ruled from their next match against Bangladesh and remained doubtful for rest of the tri-nation series involving Zimbabwe.

Mathews, who was re-appointed skipper in a bid to revive Sri Lanka’s limited overs fortunes, aggravated his long-time troubling hamstring injury during Sri Lanka’s 12-run defeat to Zimbabwe in the their tournament opener on Tuesday.

"Angelo went for a scan today and the reports have been sent to England for the doctors who have been treating him to take a further look and give us an assessment," an official told Cricbuzz.

The team management is yet to take a call on Mathews’ availability for the entire tournament. He is still there in Dhaka for assessment. The final call will be taken on Friday morning.

The Sri Lanka Cricket Board is yet to announce a replacement for Mathews. Sadeera Samarawickrama has been kept on stand-by. Test captain Dinesh Chandimal is expected to play the role of the stand-in captain in the absence of Mathews.

Mathews made a valiant 42 before the islanders went down to Zimbabwe by 12 runs.

It was Sri Lanka's fourth defeat against the southern African side in the last six matches. The struggling team won only five of their 29 ODIs in 2017.