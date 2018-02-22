Siva Kumar shines in Delhi’s debacle as Andhra advance to semis

New Delhi: The star studded Delhi batting line collapsed like a pack of cards as they suffered a crushing 6-wicket defeat at the hands of Andhra Pradesh in the 4th Quarter-final of Vijay Hazare Trophy in Delhi on Thursday. Medium pacer Siva Kumar (4/29 in 10 overs) wreaked havoc as Delhi got bundled out for 111 in 32.1 overs.

After winning the toss Andhra Pradesh opted to ball first. Taking the advantage of the freshness of the morning wicket at Palam ground, 28-year-old Siva Kumar uprooted Delhi’s top order dismissing Unmukt Chand(4), Gautam Gambhir(8) and Hiten Dalal(11) in the first powerplay itself. Though in-form batsman Rishabh Pant played a gritty knock 38 off 46 balls but lacked support from the other end throughout. After Siva Kumar’s fiery spell, Bharghav Bhatt (3/28 in 7.1 overs) did the rest for Delhi. The slow left-arm orthodox first took important wicket of dangerous looking Dhruv Shorey(21) and then wrapped up the tail. Bandaru Ayyappa chipped in with two wickets while Naren Reddy clinched one wicket.

Chasing a paltry total, though Andhra lost 4 wickets but managed to reach the target in 28.4 overs with Ricky Bhui (32) and Ashwin Hebbar (38) scoring bulk of the runs.

With the victory Andhra advanced into the semis of the tournament. The loss also brought an end to one of the most controversial yet happening season in Delhi cricket.

Brief Scores

Delhi 111 in 32.1 overs (Rishabh Pant 38, Siva Kumar 4/29, Bharghav Bhatt 3/28).

Andhra 112/4 in 28.4 overs (Ricky Bhui 36, Ashwin Hebbar 38)