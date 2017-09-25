Sindhu thanks Sports Ministry for Padma Bhushan nomination

"I am happy and thank the Sports Ministry for recommending my name," said Sindhu.Sindhu, who bagged a historic silver medal at the Rio Olympics, was recommended for India's third highest civilian honour by the Sports Ministry today."We thank the Sports Ministry. But, we have to wait and see (for the final announcement to be made)," Sindhu's father PV Ramana said.A three-time medallist at World Championship, Sindhu has been unstoppable ever since becoming the first Indian to win a silver at the Rio Games last year.The 22-year-old from Hyderabad clinched the 2016 China Open Super Series Premier, India Open Super Series, bagged a historic silver at the Glasgow World Championship last month before laying claim to her third Super Series title at Korea Open this monthIn March 2015, Sindhu was awarded India's fourth highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri.