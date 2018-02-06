Shubman credits Yuvraj Singh for remarkable U19 World Cup Campaign

New Delhi: India’s U19 World Cup hero Shubman Gill has credit senior India veteran Yuvraj Singh for his outstanding performance in the trophy-winning campaign

"Yuvi paaji (Yuvraj Singh) gave a lot of guidance when he was at the NCA (National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru). He told me things about on and off the field, he gave me tips and batted along with me," Gill, who slammed an unbeaten 102 in the semifinal against Pakistan in the U-19 World Cup, said.

Shubman smashed three fifties and a scintillating hundred against Pakistan in the semi-final. He was also instrumental during India’s final clash against Australia, which India won by 8 wickets to lift the coveted trophy for a historic fourth time.

Speaking about the knock against Pakistan, Gill said coach Rahul Dravid advised him to play till the end.

"There was pressure for the game against Pakistan. Our openers gave a good start and it was going well in the middle. We lost some wickets and Rahul (Dravid) sir advised me to bat till the end and the partnership with Anukul (Roy) was good," said the Punjab batsman who was adjudged the player of the tournament.

Gill was bought by Kolkata Knight Riders for the upcoming IPL but he said the focus was on the World Cup while the auction was being held in India last week.

"We were tired as we had finished the match against Bangladesh a day before (the auction). I woke up and got to know that I was picked by KKR. At that time I did not think about the IPL and the focus was on the World Cup," said Gill, who plays for Punjab in the Ranji Trophy.