Dhawan in doubt for series opener against Sri Lanka

New Delhi: India will aim to extend their dominance without regular skipper Virat Kohli when they face Sri Lanka in the opener of the three-match One-day International rubber at the HPCA Stadium on Sunday.

India’s most trusted opener Shikhar Dhawan is in doubt for the series opener in Dharamsala and it comes as a setback for Rohit Sharma, who takes added responsibility as India’s limited-over captain.

The 32-year-old was down with viral fever on Friday and if he decides to pull out from the opening encounter, Ajinkya Rahane could partner the skipper at the top of the Indian batting order.

Shreyas Iyer is expected to get his first 50-over cap if Dhawan misses out from the playing XI