Shikhar Dhawan declared fit, Jadeja doubtful for the first Test against South Africa

In what comes as a good news for Team India, opener Shikhar Dhawan has been declared fit and available for selection for the first Test starting on January 5 in Cape Town.

Dhawan, who had suffered an ankle injury and was seen limping when India left for South Africa bated for long hours in nets on Wendesday.

However, it is unlikely that Dhawan will take the field on Friday as right-handed opening batsman KL Rahul is set to open the innings with Murali Vijay.

Meanwhile all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja has been suffering from viral illness for the past two days. The BCCI Medical Team has been monitoring him and is also in touch with the local medical team in Cape Town.



The BCCI Medical Team in consultation with the local medical team has decided that Mr. Jadeja will be taken to a hospital for treatment and expects him to fully recover in the next 48 hrs. A decision on his availability for selection for the opening Test against South Africa will be taken on the morning of the match i.e. 5th January 2018.