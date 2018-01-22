Shastri laments lack of practice in South Africa

New Delhi: India had a torrid start to their South Africa campaign, having lost their first two Test matches and handing the hosts an unassailable 2-0 series lead. The world No.1 test side also faces a possible whitewash when they lock horns with Proteas in the final Test match at Wanderers in Johannesburg.

The Virat Kohli led team had less than a week’s time to prepare for the high-voltage Test series against South Africa and decided against playing a warm-up match which could have helped them adapt the African conditions.

Many greats from the cricketing fraternity have criticized BCCI’s decision to hosts a full-fledged home series against Sri Lanka for India’s dismal performance overseas.

Now, Indian coach Ravi Shastri has jumped into the debate saying the results could have been different if India had 10 days time for preparations.

"Conditions back home we are familiar with. We should not be in a position where we have to fight back, that is the bottom line as far as I am concerned. We fought back we did well. Here conditions are different. Another 10 days of practice here would have made a difference," Shastri told reporters here on Monday.

However, the 55-year-old still believes India can win a Test match since they have been in good form despite losing the series in 8 days time.

“We have had chances in both test matches but they didn't make the most of it, so when you believe you have a chance to win then you look forward to a test match. when you don't believe you can win you don't look forward to a test match," he said.