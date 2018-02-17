Shastri labels Kohli as best batsman in the world

New Delhi: Ruthless India on Friday clinched the ODI series against hosts South Africa 5-1. With the emphatic win, India also broke the 16-year-old record and became the second side after Australia to defeat South Africa on their home soil. The manner in which the team bounced back after being 2-0 down in the Test series was incredible. In the dramatic turn around, Virat Kohli’s consistency remained a constant factor. Being the highest run-getter in the Test and ODI series, skipper received special praises from the team India head-coach. In the post match conference Shastri labelled Kohli as the best batsman in the world.

“It’s not just about averages, it is the way you get runs, when you get it, and the impact those runs have on what the team does. I would simply say he is the best batsman in the world now,” Shastri declared while interacting with the media.

After being the highest run-getter in the Test series, the Indian skipper, once again was phenomenal in the limited over format. Kohli finished with 558 runs which included three centuries. Shastri lauded the intensity with which Virat played and the way he lead the side after initial debacle in the Test format.

“Entire credit should go to the leader because he has led from the front, first with his batting and then with his intensity, which makes other people in the team also up the ante. You spoke of intensity. Where does the intensity come from? When you have a leader like that, who leads by example, the other guys jolly well follow. That's the beauty about this team on this trip where I feel proud as a coach about my boys and the intensity they showed. Even after being two-zero down in the Test series, for them to show that kind of character to come back and win that Test match in Johannesburg on a spiteful pitch and to then take that momentum into the one-day series and show the consistency they have shown over the last two weeks is fabulous.” the former India captain said.

After the win in the ODI series, India regained the number one spot in the 50-over format. With Test and ODI series done and dusted, India will now play 3 match T20 series scheduled to start from 18th February in Johannesburg.