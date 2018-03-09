Shankar brushes aside Pandya comparisons

New Delhi: All-rounder Vijay Shankar bagged his maiden Match of the Match award after claiming two crucial wickets for India against Bangladesh on Thursday in the second T20I of the tri-series.

Post victory, the 27-year-old dismissed comparisons with Hardik Pandya and asserted that that he would instead focus on improving his own skills. The Tamil Nadu lad also said that he was not willing to put himself under pressure by drawing comparisons to the India regular.

"For me, what is more important is to get better and better every day. I think most cricketers don't like comparison but it is important for us to show what we have and give our best instead of putting ourselves under pressure," he said.

Shankar, one of just six players to have 1500 runs and 25 wickets in domestic cricket, said his hard work finally paid off and it is a good start for him.

"It feels really great, I have been working really hard. I think the intensity with which I have been working, all that paid off with this and I feel it is just a start for me. As a cricketer, the constant thing is to keep improving and learning and I am really looking forward to the coming weeks.The inner strength that I have helps me stay calm. Obviously when you are playing for India is special but I try to play each and every game seriously and my only thinking is to improve everyday, so it has been good for me," said Shankar.

Shankar's maiden international wicket was delayed after Suresh Raina dropped a catch at mid off and Washington Sundar also missed an attempt in the bowler's first over.Asked if those dropped catches affected him, Shankar said: "Obviously I would have loved to get my first wicket at that time but as cricketers we know it is not easy to field under lights with the white ball. I didn't give much importance to that, I was just focusing on bowling the next ball," he said.

India will play next against Sri Lanka on March 12 in the fourth encounter of the tri-series.