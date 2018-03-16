Shami's fate to be decided in Friday's IPL Governing Council meeting

New Delhi: Mohammed Shami’s IPL future will be on top of the agenda when the Indian Premier League’s Governing Council meets on Friday at the BCCI headquarters in Mumbai.

BCCI top brass including IPL chairman Rajeev Shukla, BCCI President CK Khanna, BCCI’s acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary, Treasurer Anirudh Chaudhary, CEO Rahul Johri and officials appointed by the Supreme Court are expected to attend the meeting.

Shami was bought Delhi Daredevils for the 11th edition of the cash-rich league and the franchise is now awaiting a legal opinion from Country apex cricket body about whether they should allow the Bengal speedster to join their camp, which begins at the end of this month.

The BCCI has already withheld Shami's Central Contract as the police may start its inquiry on allegations of domestic violence by his wife Hasin Jahan.

The Indian cricketer has already been booked under various sections of the Indian penal code (IPC) which includes 498A (Husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 323 (Causing hurt), 307 (Attempt to murder), 376 (Punishment for rape), 506 (Criminal intimidation), 328 (Causing hurt by means of poison, etc., with intent to commit an offence.), 34 (Acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of IPC.