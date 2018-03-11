Shami’s behavior changed when he found out his phone was missing: Hasin

New Delhi: Troubles seem to be far from over for cricketer Mohammed Shami. After the 27-year-old in an interview on Saturday refuted all the allegations levelled by wife, Jahan in an explosive press conference on Sunday afternoon rebutted Shami’s claims. Hasin talked about the interview and said that Shami has been twisting facts and has not been able to answer any of the allegations directly. Hasin also said that her fight has gone too far and at this point of time she is not thinking about any compromise.

“Shami has not been able to answer any of my questions directly. I saw the interview, he has been twisting the facts and has not answered any of my accusations,” said Hasin.

Talking about the holi pictures which Shami displayed earlier, Hasin said that his behaviour changed after she caught his second phone in his BMW car which revealed Shami’s wrongdoings.

“Shami would have divorced me and fled if wouldn’t have found his phone. The phone is the proof of his wrong doings. His behaviour changed the day he found out his mobile phone was missing. I found his second mobile in the BMW car. The pictures which he has been showing were after he found out his phone was missing. He knew he was trouble so he changed his behaviour. If I wouldn’t have found his phone he definitely would have divorced me and gone back to Amroha,” claimed Hasin.

Talking on the compromise that the families of both have been working out on Hasin said that there is no turning back for her from the stage where she has reached.

“Right now I don’t want to talk about compromise. Our fight has come to far now. If I compromise now , I will be proven wrong. I found out that he was wrong. I asked him to accept his mistakes and apologize but he didn’t. I will only speak to him through my advocate only,” said Hasin.