Shami was a good person before but he changed: Hasin’s father

New Delhi: After disgraced cricketer Mohammed Shami on Saturday refuted all the claims of multiple extra-marital affairs made by wife Hasin Jahan and termed it a conspiracy, Mohamed Hassan, father-in-law of the 27-year old has come up with explanation on why Jahan went public on the matter.

Speaking exclusively to ABP New Hassan said that his family too recently got to know about the seriousness of the issue when Hasin hinted them about going public on the domestic abuse. Hassan said that their daughter revealed about the abuse a few days back over a telephonic conversation.

“Hasin remained silent on the issue and never discussed it with us. A few days back she told us about her whole situation. Being a domestic matter Hasin wanted it to resolve the matter inside closed doors but Shami was not interested and his behaviour worsened. Hasin got fed up and finally did what she felt right,” Hassan said.

Hasin father also revealed that the Indian pacer was a good person who used to speak less but said he was unaware of what happened between Shami and Hasin Jahan in last 4-5 days.

“We have no idea about what is actually wrong between both of them in recent days. Shami and Hasin can only reveal the actual cause of their fight. Shami used to be a nice man. He used to talk less. We don’t know how things turned out in such ugly manner,” Hassan said.

Earlier, speaking exclusively to ABP News Shami denied all charges and said he was only concerned about the welfare of his family and wanted to be reunite with his wife and daughter.

“I’m devastated, the allegations came as a shock to me, I will still stand as a wall to protect the image of my wife and daughter. I don’t think anybody can understand what I’m going through right now. I can only hope that she understands my side of the story and resolves it. My only concern is the well being of my family. I want my family to be together at any cost. I will do all possible things to win their trust back.”