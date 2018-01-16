Shami strikes thrice to keep India’s hopes alive

New Delhi: Pacer Mohammed Shami struck thrice in the first session of day 4 to reduce the hosts to 173/5 in the do-or-die encounter at the Supersports Park in Centurion on Tuesday.

Proteas added 86 runs to their overnight score of 90/2 but lost three crucial wickets in the process. However, they still look comfortable having taken the lead to 201 runs.

At the break, Faf du Plessis was batting on 12 while Vernon Philander was on the other end, accompanying his skipper on three not out.

Ab de Villers (80) and Dean Elgar (61) provided South Arica with a formidable 141-run stand for the fourth wicket. Jasprit Bumrah and Ishant Sharma started the proceeding for India on Day 4. Bumrah looked in offensive mode right from the beginning while Ishant focused on keeping the run-rate down. It allowed an easy first hour of batting as they added 54 runs before drinks

But things changed when Indian skipper introduced Mohammed Shami in the attack. The pacer immediately got the ball to reverse.

The 27-year-old first got rid of dangerous AB de Villiers, who failed to judge the ball and got himself caught-behind on 80.

Four overs later, Elgar pulled off a short ball of Shami to hand an easy catch to KL Rahul on 61.

In the 48th over, wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock hit Shami for the three consecutive boundaries, but it didn’t prove too costly as de Kock edged the fourth ball straight into Parthiv Patel’s gloves.

South Africa lost 3 wickets for 19 runs in the space of 39 balls and were reduced to 163/5 before du Plessis and Philander Joined in the middle.

India will aim to wrap up the hosts early on day 4 as they look to level the series with a win in Centurion.