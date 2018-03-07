Shami rubbishes extra-marital affair and torture allegations, wife's facebook profile deactivated

Quashing all the allegations labeled on him of maintaining multiple extra-marital affairs and assaulting his wife both mentally and physically, Mohammed Shami said it was all a conspiracy to damage his reputation as an Indian cricketer.

“All reports circulating about me and my wife is false,” said Shami, who is currently in Dharamshala for the Vijay Hazare Trophy.

“This is a big conspiracy against us. This has been just to damage by reputation and cricket,” Shami further said.

Hi

I'm Mohammad Shami.

Ye jitna bhi news hamara personal life ke bare may chal raha hai, ye sab sarasar jhut hai, ye koi bahut bada humare khilap sajish hai or ye mujhe Badnam karne or mera game kharab karne ka kosis ki ja rahi hai. — Mohammad Shami (@MdShami11) March 7, 2018

However, Shami’s response raises more questions than answers. It was his wife, who accused him of torturing her and also having relationships with multiple girls.

Shami’s wife, Hasin Jahan shared a series of photos, including screenshots of the fast bowler’s alleged chats with many women. Jahan claimed she found Shami’s phone along with some male contraceptives hidden in his BMW car.

“Whatever I have posted is just the tip of the iceberg. Shami’s acts are far more heinous. I couldn't finish reading his chats in an entire night. He has relationships with multiple women in India as well as abroad,” said Jahan, speaking exclusively to ABP News.

Jahan, who is planning to take legal actions against her husband, said Shami and his family members were torturing her for a period of more than two years with attempts of trying to kill her.

“Everyone in their family used to torture me. His mother and brother used to abuse me. The tortures continued till 2-3 am in the morning. They even wanted to kill me,” claimed Jahan.

Jahan shared the screenshots on Tuesday but she removed them minutes after Shami posted his response in twitter. In fact her facebook profile has been deactivated as per latest updates.

Shami's coach Badruddin has thrown his wait behind the Indian seamer saying the alleagtions by Jahan are false.

"Shami is a very shy person and used to always stay away from crowds. I know him and his family very well. The accusation of extra marital affairs is totally false. The couple should have sorted out the matter among themselves. Last time I spoke to him was during South Africa tour."

Whether the allegations have any mettle or not, the Shami-Jahan saga certainly has its very own twisted plots, which are yet to unfold.