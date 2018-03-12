Shami papa was always there for us: Jahan's elder daughter with ex-husband

New Delhi: Amid Shami-Jahan fiasco which is witnessing new twists and turns every day, Hasin Jahan’s elder daughter with ex-husband SK Saifuddin has now come to the fore speaking about her relations with Mohammed Shami and mother Hasin. Opening up on her past life, the 15-year-old shared her experience with Shami and appealed to the couple to sort things out and reconcile.

In an exclusive interview to ABP News, Jahan’s daughter described her mother as a strong woman who never backed out from any challenge in her way. She also termed her mother as an ambitious person who was willing to go after her dreams.

“My mother is a very strong individual who always wanted to be successful. She wanted to be an independent woman. She is pretending to look strong from the outside in these hard circumstances but I know she is under tremendous mental pressure and broken from inside,” the 15-year-old said.

Jahan’s elder daughter revealed that she was only five when her mother left to pursue her dreams.

Speaking on her relations with Mohammed Shami, the 15-year-old revealed, “Shami papa was always there for us. He used to bring gifts and spend time with us on festivals. He treated me and by sister as his own daughters. He used to take us on holidays. He accepted us as a part of his family. He is a good individual. I am worried about what lies ahead of him as he has worked really very hard to get to the position where he currently is.”

Jahan’s elder daughter who is in tenth standard wants to become a doctor one day but is currently tensed by the turmoil between the couple. The 15-year-old also asserted that she knew that something of this sort way on the way as Hasin always used to ask Shami about Alisba.

As per Hasin Jahan, the situation between the two has gone too bad to be mended and has denied any reconciliation efforts but the 15-year-old is still hopeful things between the two will get better in the coming days.