Shami gets Grade B contract, cleared to play in IPL

Sun at last shone on Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami after Board of Control for Cricket in India gave a clean chit to him, paving roads for his IPL participation and handed him a Grade B central contract worth Rs 3 crores.

Question marks were raised on Shami’s future in cricket after his wife Hasin Jahan accused him of accepting money from a Pakistani girl named Alizbah. The Supreme Court appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) chief Vinod Rai instructed a probe on the serious allegations for which the BCCI had also put Shami’s name on hold for the central contracts awarded to all the international cricketers every year.

"The Hon'ble Supreme Court of India appointed Committee of Administrators (CoA) had requested Mr Neeraj Kumar, former Police Commissioner of Delhi and Head of BCCI Anti-Corruption Unit, to investigate the allegations against Mohd. Shami in so far as they pertain to the provisions of the BCCI Anti-Corruption Code," COA stated in a media release.

The BCCI’s Anti Corruption Unit (ACU), headed by Neeraj Kumar submitted its report to CoA, in which Shami was cleared of all charges. The BCCI took no time to give clearance to the right-arm seamer afterwards.

"Mr Neeraj Kumar has submitted his confidential report to the CoA. Based on the conclusions in the said report, the CoA is of the view that no further actions/proceedings under the BCCI anti-corruption code are warranted in the matter.

"For this reason, the BCCI shall proceed with offering a ‘Grade B' annual retainership contract to Mohd. Shami," the release further stated.

There was no alteration of Shami’s central contract, earlier too he was clubbed in the Grade B category.

BCCI’s decision also brings in a sigh of relief for IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils, who used the Right to Match card to retain the fast bowler. Shami will turn up for the Daredevils in the eleventh edition of IPL starting from April 7.

However, the Kolkata Police, probing on a series of charges slapped by Shami’s wife, is yet to complete its investigation and submit a report to the court.