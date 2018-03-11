Shami first to blink, ready to fly to Kolkata to resolve matters

After Five days and numerous allegations, Mohammed Shami and wife Hasin Jahan have finally found a common ground, or so it seems. The Indian fast bowler was the first to blink, saying he is ready to fly down to Kolkata to reconcile with Hasin.

“If this matter can be solved by talking, nothing can be better than that. Only patch up will do good for us & our daughter. If I have to go to Kolkata to solve the matter, I will. I am ready to talk, whenever she wants,” said Shami.

Shami’s response comes after his wife Hasin showed first signs of a possible reunion during her press conference in Kolkata on Sunday.

“I may think about it (resolving the matter), if he comes to me,” said Hasin.

However, she was quick to state that she is not in the frame of mind to forgive her husband. “Right now I don’t want to talk about compromise. Our fight has come to far now. If I compromise now , I will be proven wrong. I found out that he was wrong. I asked him to accept his mistakes and apologize but he didn’t. I will only speak to him through my advocate only,” added Hasin.

While Hasin has been very vocal right from the moment she released the screenshots on May 6, bombarding Shami with serious allegations of infidelity and domestic violence, the 27-year-old seamer has cleared his stance of resolving the family matters inside closed doors. In a heartfelt emotional interview with ABP News, Shami tried to clear the air and resolve the matter.

Hasin has submitted a written complaint to Kolkata Police Joint CP (Crime) Praveen Tripathi who said that it would be treated as an FIR.