Shami fiasco: Mohammed bhai breaks silence, denies monetary transactions

New Delhi: The controversy surrounding Indian pacer Mohammed Shami took another turn after London based businessman Mohammed bhai refuted any monetary dealing with the cricketer and also denied knowing Alishba.

Mohammad bhai’s name surfaced after Shami’s wife leveled match-fixing allegations against her husband.

In an exclusive interview with ABP News, Mohammed bhai said, “I didn't do anything wrong. Fixing allegations against me are baseless. I am an Indian and won't ever let my country down.”

"I personally don't know Alishba, I’ve only learnt about her from media and have nothing to do with her and the allegations of money transactions between us are false,” added the London based businessman.

Shami had been booked under various non-bailable, including an attempt to murder, and bailable sections after his wife lodged a complaint of domestic violence and infidelity against him.

Earlier, Pakistani woman Alishba admitted meeting Shami in Dubai but refuted any monetary dealings with the India pacer as claimed by his wife.

"I am one of his followers, which is how I became Shami's friend. Just like he has lakhs of followers, I am one among those normal fans. I have sent him messages," she said.

She has also denied knowing UK-based Mohammad bhai or entering a hotel -- as alleged by Hasin -- with Shami.

"No, I directly went to my sister's house. However, I visited the hotel next morning at around 9 am and had a breakfast with him," she said.