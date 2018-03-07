Shami excluded from new BCCI contract after wife accuses him of domestic abuse

Earlier today in a startling revelation Mohammed Shami’s name surfaced on multiple news channels for all wrong reason. Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan accused him of maintaining extra marital affairs, torturing her both mentally and physically for more than two years.Clarifying on the exclusion a senior BCCI official confirmed to ABP news that the Shami name was excluded from the 26-member contract system over the above mentioned reasons.Shami’s wife, Jahan shared a series of photos, including screenshots of the fast bowler’s alleged chats with many women.Quashing all the allegations labelled on him of maintaining multiple extra-marital affairs and assaulting his wife both mentally and physically, Mohammed Shami has termed the series of events as a conspiracy to damage his reputation as an Indian cricketer.