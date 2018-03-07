 Shami excluded from new BCCI contract after wife accuses him of domestic abuse
Search
  • ABP LIVE
  • SPORTS
  • Shami excluded from new BCCI contract after wife accuses him of domestic abuse

Shami excluded from new BCCI contract after wife accuses him of domestic abuse

In a shocking turn of events India cricketer Mohammed Shami name has been axed from the BCCI’s new contract system. The board on Wednesday released the new contract which did not feature Shami’s name in any of the categories.

By: || Updated: 08 Mar 2018 07:13 AM
Shami excluded from new BCCI contract after wife accuses him of domestic abuse
New Delhi: In a shocking turn of events India cricketer Mohammed Shami name has been axed from the BCCI’s new contract system. The board on Wednesday released the new contract which did not feature Shami’s name in any of the categories.

Earlier today in a startling revelation Mohammed Shami’s name surfaced on multiple news channels for all wrong reason. Shami’s wife Hasin Jahan accused him of maintaining extra marital affairs, torturing her both mentally and physically for more than two years.

Clarifying on the exclusion a senior BCCI official confirmed to ABP news that the Shami name was excluded from the 26-member contract system over the above mentioned reasons.



Shami’s wife, Jahan shared a series of photos, including screenshots of the fast bowler’s alleged chats with many women.

Quashing all the allegations labelled on him of maintaining multiple extra-marital affairs and assaulting his wife both mentally and physically, Mohammed Shami has termed the series of events as a conspiracy to damage his reputation as an Indian cricketer.

For SPORTS News Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, Google+ and for news updates download our News App.

First Published:
Next Story New CCTV footage shows real reason behind Warner-De Kock staircase fight

trending now

INDIA
Seven held for vandalizing Syama Prasad Mookerjee's statue
VIDEO
Internet sensation Priya Prakash charges Rs 8 lakh per Instagram ...
VIDEO
'Diya Aur Baati Hum' actress stuns after shedding pregnancy ...