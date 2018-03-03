Shakib ruled out, Mahmudullah to lead Bangladesh in Nidhahas Trophy

The injury woes for Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan continued after he failed to recover on time and was ruled out of the upcoming T20I tri-series involving India and Sri Lanka on Saturday.

All-rounder Mahmudullah Riad, who led Bangladesh in Shakib’s absence in Sri Lanka will continue to lead the side in the Nidhahas Trophy.

Wicket-keeper batsman Liton Das, who has been in good form of late, has been drafted in as Shakib’s replacement.

Shakib had been suffering with a finger injury, which kept him away from the tw0-match T20I series Sri Lanka. The Bangladesh Cricket Borad named Shakib in the 16-man squad for the Nidhahas Trophy hoping he would regain his fitness on time. But now it seems it will take longer than expected for the all-rounder to get match-fit.

The tri-series begins from March 6 and Bangladesh will play its first match on 8th against India.

Bangladesh squad: Mahmudullah (capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Imrul Kayes, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Abu Hider, Abu Jayed, Ariful Haque, Nazmul Islam, Nurul Hasan, Mehidy Hasan, Liton Das