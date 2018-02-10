Shakib returns to Bangladesh squad for Sri Lanka T20 series

Dhaka: Shakib-Al-Hasan returns from injury as Bangladesh Saturday made wholesale changes in their squad for the two-match Twenty20 international series against Sri Lanka.

At least five uncapped players -- wicketkeeper-batsman Zakir Hasan, pace bowler Abu Jayed and all-rounders Ariful Haque, Mahedi Hasan and Afif Hossain -- have been included in the 15-man squad for the series, announced just after the conclusion of a Test series.

Fast bowler Abu Hider has been recalled for the first time since the 2016 ICC World Twenty20 in India, while Tamim Iqbal and Mustafizur Rahman also returned after missing a two-match Twenty20 series against South Africa in October.

Mominul Haque, Imrul Kayes, Liton Das, Nasir Hossain, Mehedi Hasan, Shafiul Islam and Taskin Ahmed, who were part of the Bangladesh squad for the South African T20s, have been dropped.

Shakib will lead the side after missing out the just-concluded Test series due to a finger injury.

Sri Lanka beat Bangladesh by 215 runs in the second Test today to win the Test series 1-0.

The result came after their success in the preceding tri-nation one-day international tournament, where they beat hosts Bangladesh in the final

The first of the two-match Twenty20 series will be held on February 15 in Dhaka and the second match will be played at Sylhet on February 18.

Bangladesh squad: Shakib Al Hasan (Capt), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mahmudullah Riyad, Sabbir Rahman, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Saifuddin, Abu Hider, Abu Jayed, Ariful Haque, Mahedi Hasan, Zakir Hasan and Afif Hossain.