Shakib in doubt for T20 series against Sri Lanka

New Delhi: Shakib-Al-Hasan’s return to cricket has been further delayed after the star player revealed that his not fully fit to play against Sri Lanka in the T20 series.

The Bangladesh T20 skipper was recently named in the 15-member squad to face the Asian counterparts but he is likely to miss the shortest format games after not having fully recovered from the finger injury.

“I don’t know whether I have informed them officially, but I think I will be unable to play in the T20 series. The doctor says I will need at least another two weeks, which means I cannot play in the series. I will be better in two weeks, go through rehab, return to full practice and then be ready to play in the upcoming tri-nation T20 series against Sri Lanka.”

However, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has not made any official announcement regarding his unavailability for the two-match rubber.

The 30-year-old suffered an injury during the tri-nation ODI series final against Sri Lanka and Shakib, who leads his country in the longest and the shortest format of the game, was ruled out of the following two Test matches against Dinesh Chandimal led side.